Panthers Announce Three Roster Moves For Week 17

The Carolina Panthers announced Saturday that they’ve activated WR/KR Andre Roberts from injured reserve and promoted CB Josh Norman and C Sam Tecklenburg to their active roster.

Roberts, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $16 million contract with Washington in 2014.

From there, Roberts had brief stints with the Lions, Falcons and Jets before the Bills signed him to a contract in 2019. He returned to Buffalo the following year and joined the Texans on a two-year contract worth up to $6 million this past March.

Roberts was later released and signed by the Chargers. He signed a one-year deal with the Panthers for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Roberts appeared in 16 games for the Chargers and Texans, catching one pass for 35 yards and rushing for 19 yards on three carries. He also totaled 1,010 kick return yards and 99 punt return yards to go along with one touchdown.

Norman, 35, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2012. He spent four years in Carolina and actually received the Panthers’ franchise tag following the 2015 season

However, Carolina surprisingly pulled the tender and he eventually signed a five-year, $75 million contract that includes $36.5 million fully guaranteed with Washington.

Norman was set to make a base salary of $12 million for the 2020 season when Washington released him. He later signed a one-year deal with a base value of $6 million with the Bills. He also had a stint with the 49ers during the 2021 season.

The Panthers just recently re-signed Norman to their practice squad.

In 2021, Norman appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 49 total tackles, three tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, one interception, and five pass deflections.