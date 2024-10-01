Panthers Announce Two Roster Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced they signed LB Chandler Wooten from the practice squad to the active roster and officially signed CB Caleb Farley to the practice squad.

Wooten, 25, wound up signing a three-year, $2,565,000 deal with the Cardinals after going undrafted out of Auburn in 2022. Arizona opted to waive him coming out of the preseason and he ended up signing onto the team’s practice squad.

From there, Wooten was signed off of the Cardinals’ practice squad by Carolina. The Panthers waived him coming out of the preseason in each of the past two years before re-signing him to the practice squad and later promoting him to the active roster.

In 2023, Wooten appeared in eight games for the Panthers and and recorded eight total tackles and a fumble recovery.

Farley, 25, was the 22nd overall pick by the Titans out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 draft. He was in the final year of a four-year $13.495 million rookie contract that included a $7.174 million signing bonus.

The Titans declined his fifth-year option back in May, then cut him coming out of the preseason. He recently worked out for the Patriots before working out for Carolina.

In 2022, Farley appeared in nine games for the Titans and had 10 total tackles.