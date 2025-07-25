Panthers Announce Two Roster Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced they signed CB Mello Dotson and waived CB MJ Devonshire with an injury designation in a corresponding roster move.

Devoneshire will revert to injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Dotson, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 149th-ranked cornerback in the 2020 recruiting class out of Daytona Beach, Florida. He committed to Kansas and spent five years there, earning Second Team All-American honors in 2024.

He caught on with the Raiders in April, but was cut loose earlier this week.

In his collegiate career, Dotson appeared in 53 games and recorded 177 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, 37 passes defended and 12 interceptions.