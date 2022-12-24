Panthers CB Jaycee Horn Suffers Broken Wrist

Ian Rapoport reports that Panthers CB Jaycee Horn sustained a broken wrist in the team’s win over the Lions on Saturday, which will likely end his season.

Horn, 22, was a three-year starter at South Carolina and a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior. He opted out of the 2020 season after seven games and the Panthers drafted Horn with the No. 8 overall pick in 2021.

Horn signed a four-year, $21,112,145 contract with the Panthers that includes a $12,714,287 signing bonus. The Panthers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Horn has appeared in 13 games for the Panthers, recording 47 tackles and three interceptions.

We will have more news on Horn as it becomes available.