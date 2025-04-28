Panthers Claim DB M.J. Devonshire Off Waivers From Raiders

The Carolina Panthers officially claimed DB M.J. Devonshire off waivers from the Raiders on Monday.

Devonshire, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2024. He agreed to a four-year, $4.1 million contract with the Raiders ,but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Devonshire later signed on to the Raiders’ practice squad and returned to the team on a futures contract this past January. Las Vegas opted to waive him last week.

Deveonshire has yet to appear in an NFL game.