Panthers Claim LB Nate Hall Off Waivers From Texans

Aaron Wilson, citing a league source, reports that the Panthers have claimed LB Nate Hall off of waivers from the Texans on Tuesday.

Hall, 25, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by Dallas coming out of the preseason and signed to the Bills practice squad.

Hall bounced on and off Buffalo’s practice squad until signing with the Texans’ practice squad in December. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the taxi squad shortly after.

The Texans waived Hall on Monday.

In 2020, Hall appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded seven total tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.