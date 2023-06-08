Panthers Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday that they’ve claimed DT Jalen Dalton and RB Tiyon Evans off waivers.

Evans, 21, wound up going undrafted out of Louisville a few months ago. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams.

Evans began his college career at Hutchinson Community College (Kan) before transferring to Tennessee for the 2021 season. From there, he transferred to Louisville.

Carolina opted to waive Evans on Wednesday.

For his college career, Evans rushed for 1,050 yards on 164 carries (6.4 YPC)

to go along with 10 receptions for 87 yards receiving and 13 total touchdowns.