Panthers Claimed Six Players Off Waivers

The Carolina Panthers have claimed six players off the waiver wire Wednesday morning, per Jordan Schultz, Tom Pelissero and the official transaction report.

The full list includes:

OLB Jamie Sheriff (SEA) CB Shemar Bartholomew (NYJ) CB Keenan Isaac (TB) CB Tariq Castro-Fields (WAS) LB Jon Rhattigan (SEA) OT Jarrett Kingston (SF)

Mike Kaye reports the team is waiving WR Jalen Coker as one of the moves to make room.

Rhattigan, 25, caught on with the Seahawks in 2021 after going undrafted out of Army. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad.

Seattle promoted him to the active roster early in the regular season. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and again in 2023, but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. However, Rhattigan was later promoted to the active roster.

Rhattigan re-signed with the Seahawks as a restricted free agent for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Rhattigan appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 17 total tackles.