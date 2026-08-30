Panthers Cut 27 Players To Get Down To 53

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Carolina Panthers officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline. 

Panthers helmet

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts:

  1. CB DeCarlos Nicholson
  2. CB Cam Miller
  3. S Demani Richardson
  4. OLB Isaiah Smith
  5. LB Maz Mwansa
  6. DT Parker Petersen
  7. OL Isaia Glass
  8. CB Devonta Smith
  9. LB Maema Njongmeta
  10. C Nick Samac
  11. RB Tre Tyus
  12. CB Corey Thornton
  13. WR Casey Washington
  14. WR Ja’seem Reed
  15. LB Trevin Wallace
  16. DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
  17. WR David Moore
  18. DT Elijah Garcia
  19. OL Jake Curhan
  20. CB Robert Rochell
  21. S Isaiah Simmons
  22. OLB Cam Gill
  23. OL Ja’Tyre Carter
  24. QB Kyle Trask
  25. TE James Mitchell
  26. OLB Jeremiah Moon
  27. CB Tyrek Funderburk (Injured)

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

  1. RB Trevor Etienne
  2. LB Bam Martin-Scott

Placed on Reserve/NFI

  1. RT Taylor Moton

Placed on Reserve/PUP

  1. LT Ikem Ekwonu
  2. DT Tershawn Wharton

Acquired Via Trade

  1. DT TeRah Edwards

Trask, 28, was a two-year starter at Florida and was both a second-team All-SEC and a Heisman finalist in his senior season.

The Buccaneers drafted Trask with pick No. 64 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year deal worth $5,535,337 that included a $1,385,700 signing bonus.

The Buccaneers re-signed Trask to a one-year, $2.787 million deal last March but waived him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason. 

Throughout three years in Tampa Bay, Trask appeared in 7 games for the Bucs and completed four of his 11 passes for 28 yards.

During his college career, Trask had a 67.9% completion percentage, throwing for 7,586 yards with 69 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over three seasons and 27 games.

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