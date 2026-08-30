Panthers Cut 27 Players To Get Down To 53

The Carolina Panthers officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline.

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts:

CB DeCarlos Nicholson CB Cam Miller S Demani Richardson OLB Isaiah Smith LB Maz Mwansa DT Parker Petersen OL Isaia Glass CB Devonta Smith LB Maema Njongmeta C Nick Samac RB Tre Tyus CB Corey Thornton WR Casey Washington WR Ja’seem Reed LB Trevin Wallace DT Jared Harrison-Hunte WR David Moore DT Elijah Garcia OL Jake Curhan CB Robert Rochell S Isaiah Simmons OLB Cam Gill OL Ja’Tyre Carter QB Kyle Trask TE James Mitchell OLB Jeremiah Moon CB Tyrek Funderburk (Injured)

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

RB Trevor Etienne LB Bam Martin-Scott

Placed on Reserve/NFI

RT Taylor Moton

Placed on Reserve/PUP

LT Ikem Ekwonu DT Tershawn Wharton

Acquired Via Trade

DT TeRah Edwards

Trask, 28, was a two-year starter at Florida and was both a second-team All-SEC and a Heisman finalist in his senior season.

The Buccaneers drafted Trask with pick No. 64 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year deal worth $5,535,337 that included a $1,385,700 signing bonus.

The Buccaneers re-signed Trask to a one-year, $2.787 million deal last March but waived him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.

Throughout three years in Tampa Bay, Trask appeared in 7 games for the Bucs and completed four of his 11 passes for 28 yards.

During his college career, Trask had a 67.9% completion percentage, throwing for 7,586 yards with 69 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over three seasons and 27 games.