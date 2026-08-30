Panthers Cut 27 Players To Get Down To 53

The Carolina Panthers officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline.
Here’s the full list of moves:
Cuts:
- CB DeCarlos Nicholson
- CB Cam Miller
- S Demani Richardson
- OLB Isaiah Smith
- LB Maz Mwansa
- DT Parker Petersen
- OL Isaia Glass
- CB Devonta Smith
- LB Maema Njongmeta
- C Nick Samac
- RB Tre Tyus
- CB Corey Thornton
- WR Casey Washington
- WR Ja’seem Reed
- LB Trevin Wallace
- DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
- WR David Moore
- DT Elijah Garcia
- OL Jake Curhan
- CB Robert Rochell
- S Isaiah Simmons
- OLB Cam Gill
- OL Ja’Tyre Carter
- QB Kyle Trask
- TE James Mitchell
- OLB Jeremiah Moon
- CB Tyrek Funderburk (Injured)
Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)
- RB Trevor Etienne
- LB Bam Martin-Scott
Placed on Reserve/NFI
- RT Taylor Moton
Placed on Reserve/PUP
- LT Ikem Ekwonu
- DT Tershawn Wharton
Acquired Via Trade
- DT TeRah Edwards
Trask, 28, was a two-year starter at Florida and was both a second-team All-SEC and a Heisman finalist in his senior season.
The Buccaneers drafted Trask with pick No. 64 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year deal worth $5,535,337 that included a $1,385,700 signing bonus.
The Buccaneers re-signed Trask to a one-year, $2.787 million deal last March but waived him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.
Throughout three years in Tampa Bay, Trask appeared in 7 games for the Bucs and completed four of his 11 passes for 28 yards.
During his college career, Trask had a 67.9% completion percentage, throwing for 7,586 yards with 69 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over three seasons and 27 games.
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