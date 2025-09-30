Panthers Cut Two Including OLB DJ Johnson

The Carolina Panthers announced they have released OLB DJ Johnson.

Additionally, the Panthers have waived WR Dalevon Campbell with an injury designation. He left Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury and never returned.

Johnson, 26, was a third-round pick to the Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Oregon. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2026 and was set to make a base salary of $1.25 in 2025.

In 2025, Johnson has appeared in four games for the Panthers and recorded two total tackles.