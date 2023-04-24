Panthers DE Brian Burns Undergoes Ankle Surgery, Expected To Be Cleared By Training Camp

The Carolina Panthers have announced that DE Brian Burns underwent ankle surgery for a fracture in his right ankle.

Brian Burns undergoes ankle surgery, expected to be cleared by the start of training camp.https://t.co/8eovoF5Els — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 24, 2023

The current expectation is Burns will make a full recovery and will be cleared by the start of training camp.

Burns, 25, was drafted by the Panthers No. 16 overall in the first round out of Florida State in 2019. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $13,540,186 rookie contract that included a $7,867,408 signing bonus.

The Panthers exercised the fifth-year option for Burns for the 2023 season. It will cost Carolina $16.012 million fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Burns appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 63 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, one forced fumble and three pass defenses.