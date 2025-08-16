Panthers DE Nic Scourton Week To Week With Collapsed Lung

Per David Newton, Panthers HC Dave Canales revealed that DE Nic Scourton suffered a collapsed lung in Thursday’s practice against the Texans.

Canales told reporters that Scourton would be week to week with the injury. At first, the team believed that Scourton was having heat-related symptoms, and he was hospitalized in Houston.

Later, after being released, Scourton was driven back to Charlotte, North Carolina, due to the dangers of flying with lung issues.

Scourton, 20, was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2023 and is considered to be a day-one draft pick in the upcoming draft.

He played for two seasons at Purdue before transferring to Texas A&M ahead of the 2024 season.

The Panthers used the No. 51 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Scourton. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,606,818 contract with a $2,899,504 signing bonus.

During his three college seasons, Scourton appeared in 37 games and recorded 109 tackles, 17 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

We will have more on Scourton as it becomes available.