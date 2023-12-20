Panthers Designate LB Claudin Cherelus To Return From IR, Release QB Jake Luton From PS

The Panthers announced on Wednesday that they have released QB Jake Luton from their practice squad and are designating LB Claudin Cherelus to return from injured reserve.

Cherelus, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Alcorn State back in May. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets.

However, the Jets waived Cherelus coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed by the Panthers. He was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury at the beginning of November.

In 2023, Cherelus has appeared in six games for the Panthers but has yet to record a statistic.