Patriots Waiving OL Andrew Stueber, Signing WR David Rallis

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots informed OL Andrew Stueber that they plan to waive him.

The team is also signing WR David Rallis in a corresponding move, per his agency.

Stueber, 24, was named second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten while at Michigan in 2021 before the Patriots selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 draft.

He is yet to appear in an NFL game.

