NFC Notes: Christian Watson, Malik Nabers, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears TE Cole Kmet said first-round QB Caleb Williams has begun getting the team together for off-season workouts.

“We’ve got some stuff in the works here,” Kmet said, via Bears Wire. “We’re in the works of organizing all of that.”

Packers

Packers WR Christian Watson explained what he’s been going through this off-season to get fully healthy.

“For me, it really was the asymmetry between the legs,” Watson said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “It comes from a lot of things. Obviously, the issues I’ve had in the past with hamstrings, not fully recovering from those strength-wise. I’ve been attacking the strength side of it, trying to get that symmetry back and it’s been huge for me. I feel really, really good. I gotta continue grinding at it.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur isn’t ready to celebrate just yet but did add that Watson and CB Eric Stokes appear to be in fantastic shape.

“Time will tell,” LaFleur said. “Certainly you’ve got to get through the entire offseason [and] into training camp. There’s a lot of volume in training camp, so we get through that, then we’ll feel pretty good about it. Both he and Stokes look like they’re probably in the best shape I’ve seen either one of them.”

Watson explained trying to reduce the deficit in muscle between his two legs, which was as high as 20% at one point. Now, he’s down to 8-10%.

“I was obviously a little bit down in my right leg [compared] to the left,” Watson said. “One, it puts strain on the left side, and the left is going through a lot more. And then two, obviously when you’re trying to be equal in power, it obviously puts a lot more stress on the one that’s not as strong. So that’s been the No. 1 thing for me because that leads to fatigue as well. It’s a bad place to be, so obviously that’s been my No. 1 goal to just kind of eliminate that.”

Vikings

St. Paul Pioneer Press’s Charley Walters said there was a rumor that the Vikings were looking to trade up to from pick 11 to pick 5 in the draft in order to leapfrog the Giants and select WR Malik Nabers. Walters added that if that plan came to fruition, the team would’ve traded WR Justin Jefferson.

“Pssst,” Waters wrote. “There was buzz at draft time that the Vikings wanted to move from No. 11 to No. 5, not to pick a quarterback but to get LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, who was picked No. 6 by the Giants. Had that trade occurred, Jefferson would have been traded and Nabers would have been the No. 1 receiver.”