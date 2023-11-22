Panthers Designate S Jeremy Chinn To Return From IR

The Carolina Panthers announced they have designated S Jeremy Chinn to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

He’s been out since mid-October with a quad injury.

Chinn, 25, was a four-year starter at Southern Illinois and was a consensus All-American before being selected by the Panthers with the No. 64 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Chinn is in the final year of his four-year, $5,241,473 rookie contract that included a $1,371,980 signing bonus. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Chinn has appeared in six games for the Panthers and recorded 23 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a pass defense.