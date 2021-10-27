Panthers Designate S Juston Burris To Return From Injured Reserve, Officially Sign Two To Practice Squad

The Panthers announced Wednesday they have designated S Juston Burris to return from injured reserve.

#Panthers designate Juston Burris to return from IRhttps://t.co/x88DirkhqQ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 27, 2021

This opens up a three-week window for Burris to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Carolina also officially signed DE Austin Larkin and WR Devin Smith to the practice squad.

Burris, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets back in 2016 out of NC State. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.89 million contract when the Jets waived him in 2018.

The Jets re-signed Burris to their practice squad after he cleared waivers but he eventually joined the Browns not long after. Cleveland elected to re-sign him to a one-year, $645,000 deal.

From there, Burris signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Panthers last March.

In 2021, Burris has appeared in three games for the Panthers and recorded 10 total tackles, one interception and one pass defense.