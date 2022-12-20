Panthers Designate WR Andre Roberts To Return, Cut CB Tae Hayes

The Carolina Panthers announced they have designated WR Andre Roberts to return from injured reserve.

Andre Roberts designated to return from IRhttps://t.co/zMSo16hJcI — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 20, 2022

This opens up a three-week window for Roberts to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. He’s been out with a knee injury since Week 1.

Carolina also released CB Tae Hayes from the practice squad.

Roberts, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $16 million contract with Washington in 2014.

From there, Roberts had brief stints with the Lions, Falcons and Jets before the Bills signed him to a contract in 2019. He returned to Buffalo the following year and joined the Texans on a two-year contract worth up to $6 million this past March.

Roberts was later released and signed by the Chargers. He signed a one-year deal with the Panthers for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Roberts appeared in 16 games for the Chargers and Texans, catching one pass for 35 yards and rushing for 19 yards on three carries. He also totaled 1,010 kick return yards and 99 punt return yards to go along with one touchdown.

Hayes, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Appalachian State back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Hayes had stints with the Dolphins, Vikings and Cardinals before returning to the Panthers. He’s been on and off of their practice squad ever since.

In 2022, Hayes has appeared in five games for the Panthers and recorded three tackles and no interceptions.