Panthers Designating WR Jalen Coker To Return From IR Next Week

Panthers HC Dave Canales announced they will designate WR Jalen Coker to return from injured reserve next week, per Joseph Person.

When they officially make the move, this will open Coker’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

“Coker is doing great. He’s hitting some top speeds. Now it’s about capacity,” Canales said.

Coker was placed on short-term injured reserve due to an injured quad he sustained during practice in training camp.

Coker, 23, signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross following the 2024 NFL Draft. He made the initial roster coming out of the preseason but was later waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Carolina promoted him to their active roster last season and quickly made an impact as a starter.

In 2024, Coker appeared in 11 games for the Panthers and recorded 32 receptions for 478 yards (14.9 YPC) and two touchdowns.