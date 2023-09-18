Panthers Elevate OL Justin McCray

The Carolina Panthers announced they have elevated OL Justin McCray for Monday night’s game against the Saints.

Players on the practice squad can be elevated three times during the season and go back to the unit without having to pass through waivers.

McCray, 30, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of UCF back in May of 2014. He was waived at the start of his rookie season and spent the entire year on Tennessee’s practice squad before returning to the team on a futures contract.

After sitting out the 2015 and 2016 seasons, the Packers signed him to a deal for the 2017 season and brought him back on an exclusive rights deal the following year. Green Bay later traded him to the Browns.

From there, McCray joined the Falcons for the 2020 season before agreeing to a two-year, $4 million contract with the Texans in 2021. He played out that deal and signed on with the Panthers for the 2023 season before being cut and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2022, McCary appeared in 12 games for the Texans and made two starts for them.