Panthers Elevate Two For Monday Night Football

The Carolina Panthers elevated LB Krys Barnes and RB DeeJay Dallas from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday night’s game against the 49ers.

Dallas, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.79 million contract with Seattle.

Dallas finished out his rookie deal and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals. He was cut after just one year and later signed on with the Panthers practice squad.

In 2024, Dallas appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and rushed for 49 yards on nine carries to go along with three receptions for 11 yards and a touchdown. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.