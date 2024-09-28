Panthers Elevate Two For Week 4

The Panthers announced the elevation of veteran DE DeShawn Williams and LB Thomas Incoom for Week 4.

Williams, 31, wound up signing on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson back in 2015. He spent over two years in Cincinnati before signing a futures contract with the Broncos.

Unfortunately, Denver waived Williams coming out of the preseason. He had brief stints with the Dolphins and Colts before returning to the Broncos in 2019. From there, the Broncos re-signed Williams to a one-year deal in 2022 before joining the Panthers on another one-year contract last year.

In 2024, Williams has appeared in one game for the Panthers and recorded one tackle.