Panthers Elevating CB Rashaan Melvin & C Sam Tecklenburg For Week 3

According to Doug Kyed, the Panthers are elevating CB Rashaan Melvin and C Sam Tecklenburg from the practice squad to the active roster.

Both will be eligible to return to the practice squad without passing through waivers first after the game. A player can be elevated from the practice squad twice per season.

Carolina elevated both Melvin and Tecklenburg in Week 2 as well.

Melvin, 31, originally signed with the Buccaneers in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois. He has played for a few teams since the Buccaneers cut him before the start of the 2014 season including the Dolphins, Ravens, and Patriots.

The Raiders signed Melvin to a one-year, $6.5 million contract in 2018 and he took another one-year deal a year later with the Lions worth $3.5 million.

In 2020, he signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Jaguars, but opted out of the season. Jacksonville released him after the season. He caught on with the Panthers on a one-year deal for 2021 but was cut coming out of the preseason.

In 2019, Melvin appeared in 13 games for the Lions and recorded 68 tackles, no interceptions, and 11 passes defended.