Panthers Exercise Fifth-Year Option For DT Derrick Brown, Decline For CB C.J. Henderson

According to Adam Schefter, the Panthers have exercised DT Derrick Brown‘s fifth-year option.

Ian Rapoport adds Carolina has declined the option for CB C.J. Henderson.

Neither move comes as much of a surprise. Henderson has yet to get his career back on track after being traded to the Panthers, while Carolina steadfastly held onto Brown despite significant trade interest over the past year.

Brown, 24, was a three-year starter at Auburn and was named the SEC Player of the Year in 2019. The Panthers selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brown is entering the fourth year of a four-year, $23,621,404 rookie contract that included a $14,739,203 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth year for the Panthers to pick up for the 2024 season, which is projected to be $11.665 million fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Brown appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers, recording 67 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and seven pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 7 interior defender out of 127 qualifying players.

Henderson, 24, was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jaguars. He signed a four-year, $20,516,020 rookie contract that includes a $12,480,742 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season.

However, the Jaguars traded him to the Panthers in September of his second season.

In 2022, Henderson appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and recorded 58 total tackles, two tackles for loss, twp interceptions, a forced fumble and six passes defended.