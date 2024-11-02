Panthers Expected To Keep Jadeveon Clowney, Despite Trade Speculation

According to NFL Network, “it appears more likely than not” that the Panthers will hold on to EDGE Jadeveon Clowney.

Reports had mentioned that Clowney could be available for trade leading up to this year’s deadline and there are reportedly several teams in the market for a pass rusher.

The Panthers are clearly not in position to contend this season, so it seemed like they would consider trading off a veteran like Clowney for future assets.

However, the NFL Network says that the Panthers are more interested in keeping him through the 2025 season.

Clowney, 31, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season in 2019. It took until September in 2020 for him to a sign one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

Clowney signed with the Browns on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022, the second worth $11 million. He caught on with the Ravens in 2023 on another one-year deal before joining the Panthers this offseason on a two-year contract.

In 2024, Clowney has appeared in six games for the Panthers and recorded 19 tackles and a sack.