Panthers Expected To Sign S Tre’von Moehrig To Three-Year, $51M Deal

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports the Panthers are expected to sign S Tre’von Moehrig to a three-year, $51 million contract.

Moehrig, 25, was a second-round pick to the Raiders out of TCU in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $7.9 million rookie deal through 2024 and made a base salary of $3.36 million in 2024.

In 2024, Moehrig appeared in 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 104 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and two passes defended.