Panthers Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Carolina Panthers announced they have finalized the initial 53-man roster, though it will be subject to change over the coming days. 

The list of cuts includes: 

  1. DT Junior Aho (injured)
  2. OT Tyler Smith (injured)
  3. DT Ulumoo Ale
  4. G Jack Anderson
  5. LB Aaron Beasley
  6. CB Dicaprio Bootle
  7. G Mason Brooks
  8. S Alex Cook
  9. OT Jeremiah Crawford
  10. CB Willie Drew
  11. OLB Kenny Dyson
  12. TE Feleipe Franks
  13. OT Ricky Lee
  14. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
  15. OLB Derrick McLendon
  16. CB Quandre Mosely
  17. DT Walter Palmore
  18. WR Sam Pinckney
  19. QB Jack Plummer
  20. RB Jaden Shirden
  21. DT TJ Smith
  22. WR Mike Strachan
  23. OLB Luiji Vilain
  24. CB Chris Wilcox
  25. LB Chandler Wooten
  26. G Ike Boettger
  27. RB Mike Boone
  28. S Rudy Ford
  29. TE Jacob Hollister
  30. TE Jesper Horsted
  31. TE Jordan Matthews

Carolina also left OLB Amare Barno, OLB DJ Wonnum and second-round RB Jonathon Brooks on the injured lists, meaning they’ll miss at least the first four games.

The Panthers also placed CB Dane Jackson and S Sam Franklin on injured reserve (designated to return), while LB Tae Davis and OLB Cam Gill were placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Jackson, 27, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Pittsburgh in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,376,306 but was waived coming out of training camp before being re-signed to the Buffalo’s practice squad. 

He bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad before being promoted in 2021 and earning a spot on the active roster. Buffalo re-signed him as a restricted free agent last offseason. 

Jackson was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Panthers. 

In 2023, Jackson appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 39 tackles, one forced fumble, and five pass defenses. 

