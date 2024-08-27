Panthers Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster

The Carolina Panthers announced they have finalized the initial 53-man roster, though it will be subject to change over the coming days.

The list of cuts includes:

Carolina also left OLB Amare Barno, OLB DJ Wonnum and second-round RB Jonathon Brooks on the injured lists, meaning they’ll miss at least the first four games.

The Panthers also placed CB Dane Jackson and S Sam Franklin on injured reserve (designated to return), while LB Tae Davis and OLB Cam Gill were placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Jackson, 27, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Pittsburgh in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,376,306 but was waived coming out of training camp before being re-signed to the Buffalo’s practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad before being promoted in 2021 and earning a spot on the active roster. Buffalo re-signed him as a restricted free agent last offseason.

Jackson was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Panthers.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 39 tackles, one forced fumble, and five pass defenses.