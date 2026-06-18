Panthers Have Kept In Touch With OL Brady Christensen

Per the Panthers On Tap podcast, the Panthers have kept in touch with free agent OL Brady Christensen.

He could be an option to return to the team in a depth role depending on how his health checks out.

Christensen suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 8 last season, and the Panthers On Tap podcast mentions he’s expected to be cleared by the start of training camp.

Sheena Quick confirmed Carolina has kept in touch Christensen throughout the offseason.

Christensen, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU. He finished up the final year of a four-year, $5,163,274 rookie contract and earned a base salary of $940,000 in 2024.

Christensen was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he re-signed with the Panthers on a one-year deal worth $2.7 million.

In 2025, Christensen appeared in eight games for the Panthers and made four starts on the offensive line.

We will have more on Christensen as it becomes available.