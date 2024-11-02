Panthers Have Received Multiple Calls About QB Bryce Young

Dianna Russini of The Athletic mentions that the Panthers have received multiple calls from teams inquiring about the availability of former No.1 overall QB Bryce Young.

Russini adds that Carolina is currently not looking to trade Young, as he is slated to start in Week 9 in place of the injured Andy Dalton.

Furthermore, while the Panthers are encouraged by Young’s improvements and commitment to the team, Russini believes they will explore all options involving his future with the team this offseason.

Young got the start last week against the Broncos, and while Carolina lost again, 28-14, there was some improvement from Young from his first two starts to open the year. The Panthers have left the door open for the former No. 1 pick to retake the starting job if he improves.

As for other players on the roster who could be available for trade, Russini mentions OLB Jadeveon Clowney and RB Miles Sanders.

Young, 23, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021. The Panthers drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $41,217,000 contract that includes a $26,976,000 signing bonus and will carry a $7,494,000 cap figure for the 2023 season. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

In 2024, Young has appeared in five games for the Panthers and completed 61 of 102 pass attempts (59.8 percent) for 523 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions. He’s added nine rush attempts for 32 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Panthers and Young as it becomes available.