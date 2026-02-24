Panthers HC Dave Canales Handing Play-Calling Duties To OC Brad Idzik

Panthers HC Dave Canales announced at the Combine that he will hand over play-calling duties to OC Brad Idzik, per Darin Gantt.

Canales has been the primary play-caller the past two seasons for the Panthers but is giving that up to take a more holistic approach with the whole team.

It also sets up Idzik for more career opportunities if he does well.

Idzik, 34, began his coaching career at Stanford as a grad assistant. After five seasons, Idzik departed to become the assistant WRs coach for the Seahawks.

Idzik spent four years in Seattle holding multiple positions before departing to become the Buccaneers’ receivers coach in 2023. He followed Panthers HC Dave Canales as his offensive coordinator in 2024.