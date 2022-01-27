Panthers Hire Chris Tabor As Special Teams Coordinator

The Carolina Panthers have hired Chris Tabor to be their new special teams coordinator.

#Panthers agree to terms with Chris Taborhttps://t.co/zqYSRyPSAL — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 28, 2022

According to Joe Person, Washington HC Ron Rivera tried to hire Tabor several years ago when he was coaching the Panthers, but Tabor went to Cleveland instead.

Tabor has coached a Pro-Bowl return specialist each of his past four seasons for Chicago.

Tabor, 51, began his coaching career as a high school assistant back in 1993. He held a number of high school and college jobs before he eventually accepted his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2008 as their assistant special teams coach.

Tabor departed for the Browns special teams coordinator job in 2011 and eventually returned to the Bears under Matt Nagy as his special teams coordinator.

Football Outsiders had the Bears’ special teams unit ranked as the No. 7 unit in the NFL this past season.