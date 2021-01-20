Panthers Hiring Former Lions QB Coach Sean Ryan

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers are hiring former Lions QB coach Sean Ryan to the same position on their staff.

Ryan is a highly-respected assistant around the NFL so this is a strong addition to Carolina’s staff.

Ryan 47, began his NFL coaching career with the Giants back in 2007 as their offensive quality control coach. He spent nine years in New York in a few positions before he was hired by the Texans as their WRs coach in 2016.

Houston elevated Ryan to their quarterbacks’ coach in 2018. He left to join the Lions as their QB coach in 2019.