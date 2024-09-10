Panthers Host Five Defensive Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers hosted four players for workouts and one player for a visit on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Jean-Charles, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2021 out of Appalachian State. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3.7 million that included a $240,000 signing bonus.

Green Bay waived him coming out of the preseason in the third year of that deal and he caught on with the 49ers practice squad. San Francisco let him go in November and he caught on with the Saints. He re-signed with New Orleans this offseason, but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2023, Jean-Charles appeared in five games for the 49ers and two games for the Saints, recording four total tackles.

Green, 25, signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2020. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp and signed with Cleveland’s practice squad.

The Browns later promoted Green to their active roster and he re-signed with the Browns this offseason but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. He then signed on with the team’s practice squad once again and has been on the unit since.

He caught on with the Vikings in January but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2022, Green appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 16 tackles, one interception, and a pass defense.