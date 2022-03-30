Panthers Hosting OT Ikem Ekwonu For Visit

According to Ellis L. Williams, the Panthers will host North Carolina State OL Ikem Ekwonu for a visit ahead of the draft.

Ekwonu, 21, is expected to be one of the top offensive tackles taken in the 2022 draft and could be a potential top-10 overall pick when all is said and done.

Dane Brugler has Ekwonu rated as his No. 2 overall prospect. According to Brugler, Ekwonu is one of the highest upside players in the draft and cemented himself as a future NFL offensive tackle after a strong season.

Ekwonu was once seen as an interior offensive line prospect but changed the minds of some evaluators with his play at tackle.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares Ekwonu to NFL veteran G Kelechi Osemele.

During his three-year college career, Ekwonu appeared in 24 games and made 19 starts at left tackle for the Wolfpack.