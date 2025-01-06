Panthers Indicate CB Jaycee Horn & LT Ikem Ekwonu Are Priorities To Retain

In his end-of-season press conference, Panthers GM Dan Morgan spoke highly about the future of CB Jaycee Horn and LT Ikem Ekwonu as two of the core pieces they hope to retain.

Horn is entering the final year of his rookie contract on the fifth-year option and Morgan said signing him long-term is going to be a priority, per Darin Gantt. He was also Carolina’s lone Pro Bowl selection this year.

Ekwonu’s fifth-year option, which is projected to be $18.42 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season by Over The Cap, is due this May. Morgan called Ekwonu “a piece we want around here for a long time” which seems to suggest Carolina is leaning toward picking up the option, or negotiating some sort of extension.

Horn, 25, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Panthers out of South Carolina. He is the son of former NFL WR Joe Horn, who was a four-time Pro Bowler as a member of the Saints.

He just finished the final year of a four-year, $21,112,145 rookie contract with the Panthers that included a $12,714,287 signing bonus and a base salary of $1.055 million for 2024. The fifth-year option for Horn will cost the Panthers $12.472 million for 2025.

In 2024, Horn appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and recorded 68 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and 13 pass deflections.

Ekwonu, 24, was a first-round pick by the Panthers, who used the No. 6 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He just finished the third year of a four-year, $27,568,051 contract that includes a $17,229,491 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Ekwonu appeared in 15 games for the Panthers with 15 starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 36 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Horn and Ekwonu as the news is available.