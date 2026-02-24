Panthers Indicate Interest In OLB Bradley Chubb

Per Joe Person, Panthers GM Dan Morgan called Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb a productive pass rusher and said they will “stay in (on) him and explore” his market.

Chubb was initially reported as one of the many releases the Dolphins made last week, but they have yet to make it official as he could be a released after June 1st to save cap space. When he becomes available, it appears Carolina will have some degree of interest.

Chubb, 29, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which cost Denver $12.716 million for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was traded to the Dolphins midseason.

Miami promptly signed him to a new five-year, $110 million deal, which they restructured last offseason to create over $14 million in cap space. The Dolphins restructured his contract again back in March to clear $16.3 million of cap space.

In 2025, Chubb appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 47 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.