Panthers Inquired About Micah Parsons, Didn’t Want To Include DT Derrick Brown In Trade

The Packers landed Micah Parsons from the Cowboys in a blockbuster trade that included two first-round picks and DT Kenny Clark. When appearing on 105.3 The Fan, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Panthers were among the teams that inquired about Parsons, but didn’t make a formal offer.

“I know the Carolina Panthers inquired,” Fowler said. “They did not make a formal offer, but they did inquire. So they were in talks. And we heard some whispers from league circles that Micah had interest in certain teams. Green Bay was one. But a little bit of Baltimore, little bit of Kansas City, Philadelphia. Some of those teams didn’t look into it really. There wasn’t a lot of momentum in some of those other teams.”

Fowler added that Carolina ultimately did not want to include DT Derrick Brown as part of the deal, so they never became serious players in a trade.

“But Carolina did look into it, and Dallas would’ve had reason to look into that because of Derrick Brown—star defensive tackle. They were looking for those type of players, interior d-linemen. So they made some sense, but Carolina ultimately didn’t wanna move Brown and didn’t move on that.”

Parsons walked away with a four-year, $188 million extension from the Packers that includes $136 million guaranteed. He rejected a five-year, $202.5 million proposal from the Cowboys, and it ultimately opened the door for the trade with the Packers.

Clark had a big contract, and the Packers had some depth at his position. Meanwhile, defensive tackle has been a screaming weakness for Dallas for a few seasons.

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2024, Parsons appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

Brown, 27, was a three-year starter at Auburn and was named the SEC Player of the Year in 2019. The Panthers selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He finished the final year of his four-year, $23,621,404 rookie contract that included a $14,739,203 signing bonus last season. The organization picked up his fifth-year options for the 2024 season, which was $11.665 million fully guaranteed.

Carolina signed him to a four-year, $96 million extension back in April of last year that includes $63.165 million guaranteed. He missed nearly all of last season after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

In 2023, Brown appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and recorded 103 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, and six pass defenses.