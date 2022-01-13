Panthers Interviewing Colts RBs coach Scottie Montgomery For OC Job

According to Albert Breer, the Panthers are interviewing Colts RBs coach Scottie Montgomery for their offensive coordinator job.

Carolina reportedly has interviewed Colts WRs coach Mike Groh and Vikings OC Klint Kubiak, requested to meet with Texans QBs coach Pep Hamilton, while others such as former Texans HC Bill O’Brien, former Washington HC Jay Gruden, and Rams OC Kevin O’Connell have come up as possibilities.

The Panthers and HC Matt Rhule really need to get their offense figured out and this hire will very likely go a long way towards determining whether Rhule will remain in Carolina beyond the 2022 season.

Montgomery, 43, began his coaching career as Duke University’s WRs coach from 2006-2009 and was hired to the same position with the Steelers from 2010-2012 before returning as Duke’s offensive coordinator for a few years.

He was East Carolina’s head coach from 2016-2018 and was hired to become Maryland’s WRs coach for two years. He signed with the Colts as its running backs coach in 2021.

In 2021, the Colts ranked No. 16 in total yards, No. 9 in total points, No. 2 in rushing yards, and No. 26 in passing yards.