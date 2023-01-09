Panthers Interviewing Interim HC Steve Wilks On Tuesday

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers have scheduled their interview with interim HC Steve Wilks for the full-time position on Tuesday.

Wilks was impressive after taking over for former HC Matt Rhule, leading the team to a 6-6 record. Carolina will conduct a full search and owner Dave Tepper wants to improve the team’s offense in 2023. But Wilks will have a shot.

The list of candidates for the job currently includes:

Interim HC Steve Wilks (Scheduled)

Former Colts HC Frank Reich (Expected)

Former Colts HC Jim Caldwell (Expected)

Wilks, 52, began his NFL coaching career with the Bears as their defensive backs coach back in 2006. He spent two years with the Chargers before following Ron Rivera to Carolina as their defensive backs coach.

The Panthers promoted him to assistant head coach in 2015 and then to defensive coordinator last year after Sean McDermott took the Bills’ job. Wilks agreed to become the Cardinals’ head coach in 2018 but he was fired after one season.

Wilks took over as the Browns’ defensive coordinator in 2019. He was not retained in 2020 under a new staff, though he interviewed for the DC position. Wilks had a stint with Missouri as their defensive coordinator before returning to the NFL with the Panthers this offseason as their secondary coach.

However, he was promoted to interim head coach following the firing of Matt Rhule.

In 2022, Wilks finished with a record of 6-6 with the Panthers.

We’ll have more on the Panthers coaching search as the news is available.