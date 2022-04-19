Panthers LB Damien Wilson Arrested On Assault Charge

According to Michael Williams, Panthers LB Damien Wilson was arrested in Frisco, Texas, on an assault charge last week.

Wilson’s ex-girlfriend said he threatened to kill her with a tire iron and destroyed her laptop after a breakup. She says she caught him cheating and broke up with him.

After going to his apartment to get her things with a friend, she told the Dallas Morning News she returned home and found Wilson had damaged her patio. He was there threatening her with the tire iron and allegedly choked her friend before destroying her laptop.

Wilson’s attorney disputed the allegations and the Panthers declined to comment citing the pending legal matter. Wilson was also arrested in 2017 on an assault charge following a road rage incident but a grand jury declined to indict him.

Wilson, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Dallas before signing a two-year deal with the Chiefs in 2019.

The Chiefs picked up Wilson’s option that paid him a base salary of $3.2 million for the 2020 season. He later signed on with the Jaguars in 2021 before signing a two-year deal with the Panthers this offseason.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 106 tackles, three sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and five pass deflections.