Panthers Likely To Stick With HC Matt Rhule For 2022

According to Jason La Canfora, Panthers owner David Tepper has shown no signs that he’s thinking about moving on from HC Matt Rhule after two seasons.

Carolina has not taken the step forward that was anticipated this season and Tepper has yet to have a winning season since taking over the team. The team also has a lot of work to do on certain parts of the roster, especially quarterback.

However, La Canfora says at this point Tepper appears to be leaning toward giving Rhule what he needs to try and turn things around in 2022.

He adds Rhule will enter the season on the hot seat, however, and a third straight losing campaign is unlikely to be tolerated. Rhule should also have options to return to college coaching if things don’t work out with the Panthers.

Rhule, 45, began his coaching career at Albright as a linebackers coach back in 1998. He worked for a number of schools including Buffalo, Western Carolina, UCLA and Temple before being hired by the Giants as an assistant offensive line coach for the 2012 season.

Rhule returned to Temple as head coach in 2013 and spent four years in the position before being hired as the new head coach at Baylor in 2017.

During his time as a head coach, Rhule’s teams at Temple and Baylor produced a record of 47-42 (52.8 percent) and four bowl appearances.

So far in the NFL, Rhule is 10-20 in two seasons with the Panthers.