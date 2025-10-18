Panthers Made Four Moves, Activated WR Jalen Coker & C Austin Corbett

The Panthers announced four roster moves on Saturday, activating WR Jalen Coker and C Austin Corbett from injured reserve.

The team also placed LB Patrick Jones II on injured reserve and elevated OLB Boogie Basham for Week 7.

Corbett, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $7,518,394 that included a $3,547,924 signing bonus.

The Browns then traded Corbett to the Rams in 2019 in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. He played out the rest of his rookie deal in Los Angeles.

As an unrestricted free agent, Corbett signed a three-year, $29 million deal with the Panthers in 2022. He re-signed with Carolina on a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2025, Corbett has appeared in and started two games for the Panthers at center.

Coker was placed on short-term injured reserve due to an injured quad he sustained during practice in training camp.

Coker, 23, signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross following the 2024 NFL Draft. He made the initial roster coming out of the preseason but was later waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Carolina promoted him to their active roster last season and quickly made an impact as a starter.

In 2024, Coker appeared in 11 games for the Panthers and recorded 32 receptions for 478 yards (14.9 YPC) and two touchdowns.