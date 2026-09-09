Panthers Made Two Practice Squad Moves For Week 1

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed OLB Jeremiah Moon to the practice squad and released OLB Cam Gill in a corresponding move.

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

WR David Moore S Isaiah Simmons G Jake Curhan WR Ja’seem Reed CB Corey Thornton CB DeVonta Smith WR Casey Washington DT Parker Petersen RB Tre Tyus LB Maz Mwansa (international) G/C Torricelli Simpkins LB Tyrel Dodson DT Anthony Goodlow DB Zion Childress G Chandler Zavala RB Ahmani Marshall OLB Jeremiah Moon

Moon, 27, wound up going undrafted back in 2022 out of Florida. He later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens but was waived and signed to the team’s practice squad at the start of the season.

From there, Moon returned to the Ravens on a futures contract and was on and off the roster before being waived in January 2024. Pittsburgh claimed him off waivers a month later.

The Steelers waived Moon with an injury designation in July after re-signing him before the 2025 season. He then caught on with Carolina’s practice squad in October but was signed back by the Steelers to end the season.

Moon caught on with the Panthers again this past August.

In 2025, Moon appeared in one game for the Panthers and two games for the Steelers, recording two total tackles.