Panthers Make Five Moves Including Activating S Jeremy Chinn

The Carolina Panthers announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 11 game against the Ravens.
The full list includes:
- Panthers activated S Jeremy Chinn from injured reserve.
- Panthers signed LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe to their active roster.
- Panthers waived LB Arron Mosby.
- Panthers elevated DT Phil Hoskins and CB T.J. Carrie to their active roster.
Chinn, 24, was a four-year starter at Southern Illinois and was a consensus All-American before being selected by the Panthers with the No. 64 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
He signed a four-year, $5,241,473 rookie contract that includes a $1,371,980 signing bonus.
In 2022, Chinn has appeared in four games for the Panthers, recording 20 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and two pass deflections.
