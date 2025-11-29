Panthers Make Four Moves, Call Up LB Isaiah Simmons

The Carolina Panthers announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for Week 13’s game.

The full list includes:

Panthers promoted CB Kalen King to their active roster

to their active roster Panthers placed G Chandler Zavala on injured reserve

on injured reserve Panthers elevated LB Isaiah Simmons and G Saahdiq Charles to their active roster

Simmons, 27, was a two-year starter at Clemson and won the Butkus Award as college football’s best linebacker in 2019. The Cardinals used the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 draft on him.

Simmons signed a four-year, $20,664,055 rookie contract that includes a $12,588,404 signing bonus. Arizona wound up trading him to the Giants in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent after the Cardinals declined his fifth-year option in May 2023, and he opted to remain in New York on a one-year deal. Simmons then signed with Green Bay this offseason but cut him loose at the end of August.

In 2024, Simmons appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and made one start. He recorded 21 tackles and one forced fumble.