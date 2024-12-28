Panthers Make Five Moves, Sign RB Mike Boone To Active Roster

The Panthers announced that they have signed RB Mike Boone and QB Jack Plummer to their active roster.

They placed RB Chuba Hubbard and CB Chau Smith-Wade on injured reserve to create room for the signings.

In a corresponding move the team elevated DL DeShawn Williams from the practice squad.

Boone, 29, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati back in 2018. He finished the final year of his three-year, $1.717 million contract but Minnesota declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent.

The Broncos signed Boone to a two-year contract that includes $2.6 million guaranteed and a $1.6 million signing bonus.

From there, the Texans opted to sign Boone to a contract before he caught on with the Panthers ahead of the 2024 season. He was let go after camp and has spent the season on the practice squad and active roster.

In 2024, Boone has appeared in three games for the Panthers and rushed seven times for 22 yards.