Panthers Make Six Moves Including Waiving WR Deven Thompkins With Injury Designation

The Carolina Panthers announced six roster moves on Sunday, including waiving WR Deven Thompkins with an injury designation.

He’ll revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers. Greg Auman says Thompkins only has a hamstring injury but Carolina needed some healthy players at other spots.

Carolina also waived CB Willie Drew and RB Jaden Shirden. To take the open spots on the roster, the Panthers signed WR Tayvion Robinson, DT Walter Palmore and OL Jack Anderson.

Thompkins, 24, went undrafted out of Utah State in 2022 before catching on with Tampa Bay.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being signed back to the practice squad the following day. Thompkins was eventually promoted to the team’s active roster in 2022 and appeared in every game for the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay waived Thompkins with an injury designation this offseason and later cut him from injured reserve. He caught on with the Panthers during camp.

In 2023, Thompkins appeared in 17 games for the Buccaneers and caught 17 passes for 83 yards and one touchdown. He also had eight carries for 56 yards.