Panthers Make Six Practice Squad Moves

The Carolina Panthers officially signed WR Emeka Emezie, DB Gavin Heslop and LB Kobe Jones to their practice squad on Monday and released DB Marquise Blair, QB Jacob Eason and DE Delontae Scott from the unit.

Here’s the Panthers updated practice squad:

The Panthers activated Sam Darnold from injured reserve earlier in the day so it’s not all that surprising for them to move on from their No. 4 quarterback.

Eason, 24, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Colts. He was waived last year and later claimed off of waivers by the Seahawks.

Eason was in the third year of his four-year, $4,027,264 contract that included a $732,264 signing bonus when the Seahawks waived him. From there, he signed on with the Panthers and was added to their practice squad at the start of the regular season.

During his college career at Georgia and Washington, Eason threw for 5,590 yards while completing 59.8 percent of his passes to go along with 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over the course of three seasons and 29 games.