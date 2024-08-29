Panthers Make Six Roster Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced they are signing TE Jordan Matthews to the active roster from their practice squad.

ESPN’s David Newton reports the Panthers placed DT Jaden Crumedy on injured reserve in correspondence.

Newton adds Carolina is signing the following players to the practice squad:

The following is an updated list of the Panthers’ practice squad:

RB Mike Boone G Mason Brooks OLB Kenny Dyson DT Walter Palmore DE TJ Smith DB Alex Cook LB Chandler Wooten QB Jack Plummer TE Feleipe Franks DB Lonnie Johnson OLB Thomas Incoom OLB Tarron Jackson

Matthews, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2014. The Eagles traded Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills in return for CB Ronald Darby in August of 2017.

Matthews played out the final year of his four-year, $4,949,269 contract before signing a one-year contract with the Patriots worth up to $1.7 million. The Patriots released Matthews during the preseason with an injury settlement and he then returned to the Eagles.

From there, Matthews signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the 49ers in 2019. He returned to the Eagles for a brief period but ended up back with the 49ers.

San Francisco cut Matthews coming out of the preseason in 2020 but he immediately signed to their practice squad. He bounced on and off the team’s roster and practice squad for two seasons and was signed to a futures deal for the 2022 season before tearing his ACL.

Matthews caught on with the Panthers during the 2023 season on the practice squad and bounced on and off the unit before signing a futures deal for the 2024 season. He was among the final roster cuts following training camp in 2024 but Carolina quickly brought him back to the practice squad.

Over the past four years, Matthews has appeared in four games but hasn’t caught a pass in the regular season since 2019.