Panthers Make Two Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed RB Dillon Johnson to the roster.

In a corresponding move, the Panthers waived WR Daewood Davis with an injury designation. He’ll revert to the team’s injured reserve list if he clears waivers and will likely be cut with a settlement.

Johnson, 22, began his career at Mississippi State before transferring to Washington. He was named second-team All-Pac-12 in 2023.

However, Johnson wasn’t selected in the 2024 NFL Draft and later signed with the Titans.

In three seasons with the Bulldogs and one with the Huskies, Johnson started 28 of his 49 games. He rushed 462 times for 2,393 yards (5.2 YPC) and 27 touchdowns. He also caught 173 passes for 1,054 yards (6.1 YPC) and one touchdown.

Davis, 25, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky in 2023. However, he was among Miami’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Memphis Showboats in October of last year and was recently named the 2024 All-UFL team. He signed on with the Panthers going into training camp.

In 2024, Davis appeared in 10 games for the Showboats and recorded 41 receptions for 446 yards (10.9 YPC) and five touchdowns.